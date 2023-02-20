Altair: A Record of Battles Manga Takes Break, Ends in 'a Few' Chapters

Manga entered final arc in latest 25th volume

Shōkoku no Altair

The official Twitter account for's) manga announced on Saturday that the manga will be on hiatus and will not publish a new chapter in the April issue of'smagazine on February 25. The Twitter account also revealed that the manga will end in "a few" chapters, and that Katō is currently working hard on the climax scene.

The Twitter account revealed in June 2020 that the manga was approaching its climax. The manga entered its final arc with its 25th compiled book volume in March 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

For generations the Turkiye Devleti and the Balt-Rhein Empire have stood in stern opposition of each other. Then one night, when an imperial minister is found assassinated, the two nations are plunged into a potentially explosive situation! As the generals of Turkiye's council cry for war, Mahmut comes to discover the devious truth behind the assassination! Thus the young pasha's battle for his country, peace and trust in his fellow man begins!

Katō launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in 2007. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2017. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime, and its now-defunct Anime Strike channel streamed it in North America.

The series inspired the Shōkoku no! four-panel manga on Sirius' official website in 2012. The magazine also serialized Shiina Soga's Shōkoku no Altair -san (Altair of the Tiny Nation) spinoff manga from 2012 to 2013. The main manga also inspired Hirokazu Kobayashi and Chika Katō's Shōkoku no Altair Gaiden: Tōkoku no Subaru (Subaru of the Island Nation) spinoff manga, which debuted in Monthly Shonen Sirius in January 2016, and ended in its seventh volume in September 2019.