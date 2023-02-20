Bushiroad Announces Bushiroad Expo Asia Event in 6 Asian Cities

Event visits Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul this year

Bushiroad announced last Friday that it will hold the Bushiroad Expo Asia in six cities in Asia throughout 2023, beginning with the Kowloon Bay International Exhibition and Trade Center in Hong Kong on March 24 and 25.

©bushiroad All Rights Reserved

The event will take place in Taipei on May 19 and 20, in Bangkok in August 2023, in Kuala Lumpur in September 2023, in Singapore in November 2023, and in Seoul in December 2023.

Bushiroad will showcase a number of its properties at the events, including Cardfight!! Vanguard , BanG Dream! , Shadowverse , and a number of its other card games.

Voice actresses Aina Aiba , Hina Aoki , and Yūka Nishio , all of whom play multiple roles within Bushiroad franchises, will appear as guests.

Source: Press release