Crunchyroll Streams Gunma-chan Mascot Anime in India
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime based on Gunma Prefecture's mascot character Gunma-chan in India on Sunday.
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX, TV Kanagawa, TV Saitama, Chiba TV, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto in October 2021. The first season had 39 episodes with each episode running for seven minutes, and it aired on television three episodes at a time (similarly to how the Sazae-san anime airs). The final episode aired in December 2021. The anime will get a second season that will premiere April.
Mitsuru Hongo (Ascendance of a Bookworm, Outlaw Star, World Trigger, Deltora Quest) directed and wrote the anime at Ascension (Dino Girl Gauko). Karin Takahashi voiced the titular protagonist Gunma-chan. Aya Uchida and Yui Ogura voiced Gunma-chan's friends Aoma and Mimi.
The current pony mascot debuted as the "Yūma-chan" mascot for a sports competition in 1994, and became the prefecture's Gunma-chan mascot in 2008. It replaced an earlier Gunma-chan design that the prefecture used since the 1980s.
Source: Crunchyroll