Kū Neru Futari Sumu Futari Sequel Manga Ends With 5th Volume in August

Manga launched in February 2021

Kū Neru Futari Sumu Futari Zoku

The fourth compiled book volume of'smanga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its fifth volume on August 19.

The manga is a sequel to Higurashi's earlier Kū Neru Futari Sumu Futari (They Eat, Sleep, and Live Together) manga. The sequel manga picks up the story with Ritsuko and Shūichi both at 35 years old. They have been married for five years, and are exploring how they deal with jobs, married life, and their changing relationship with their respective parents.

Higurashi launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in February 2021.

The original manga's story began with Ritsuko and Shūichi having dated for 10 years, and lived together for eight years. They are in a relationship that is more than lovers, but still not yet married. Higurashi launched the original manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in 2012, and ended it in 2014. Tokuma Shoten published five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Higurashi previously drew the My Brother the Shut-in ( Futsutsuka Mono no Ani Desu ga ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine from 2015 to 2017. Kodansha Comics published the manga digitally. Higurashi then launched the Kojinsa Arimasu (There's All Kinds) manga in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in November 2018, and ended the series in June 2020.