Life-Size Moving Gundam to Stay on Display Until March 2024

Facility originally slated to close in March 2022, but extended to March 2023, now extended for another year

Sunrise's Gundam.info website announced on Monday that the Gundam Factory Yokohama facility — which houses a moving, life-size RX-78-2 Gundam statue — will remain open until March 31, 2024.The staff cited the continued widespread interest to visit the attraction, despite the lingering domestic and overseas travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

The facility was originally slated to close on March 31, 2022 after a limited-time run, but it was already extended once before to March 31, 2023.

The 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving Gundam held its grand opening for public viewing in December 2020.

Bandai Namco currently has four life-size Gundam statues on display. A life-size "transforming" RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime debuted at Tokyo's Diver City complex in September 2017. Sunrise then unveiled the moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama in December 2020. The life-size statue of the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed debuted in Shanghai in May 2021. (The Unicorn Gundam statue in Tokyo replaced a previous, mostly immobile RX-78-2 Gundam statue.) The RX-93ffν Gundam, heavily based on Amuro Ray's RX-93 ν Gundam (pronounced "Nu Gundam") that appeared in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film, debuted in Fukuoka's Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport in April 2022.

Source: Gundam.info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.