Live-Action Kotaro Lives Alone Show Gets Sequel

Live-action sequel debuts in April

The official Twitter account of TV Asahi 's "Oshi Drama Saturday" programming block announced on Sunday that the live-action series of Mami Tsumura 's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi ( Kotaro Lives Alone ) manga will get a sequel series titled, Kaette Kitazo yo! Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (I'm Back! Kotaro Lives Alone), which will premiere in April. The series continues with Kotaro starting elementary school.

The live-action series' sequel will air every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. JST starting in April on TV Asahi and its 24 affiliated stations. TELASA will also stream the series' episodes every week after its broadcast.

The first season debuted in April 2021.

Child actor Eito Kawahara and KANJANI Eight member You Yokoyama reprise their roles as Kotarō Satо̄ and Shin Karino, respectively. KANJANI Eight will also perform the show's theme song.

Kazuki Tobita, Naomi Kinoshita (live-action Maru Maru Chibi Maruko-chan episode director), and others are directing the series. Rin Etou (live-action Nodame Cantabile screenplay) is writing the script, and Daisuke Shinoda is in charge of music.

Tsumura launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in 2015. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in June 2022.

The manga won an Electronic Manga Award in 2018.

The manga also inspired a Netflix anime series, which debuted in March 2022.

Sources: Oshi Drama Saturday's Twitter account, Comic Natalie