Live-Action Rohan at the Louvre Film Unveils Teaser, 2 Visuals

The official website for the live-action film of Hirohiko Araki 's Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French) manga unveiled a new teaser trailer and two new visuals for the film on Tuesday.

© 2023「岸辺露伴 ルーヴルへ行く」製作委員会 (c) LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社

© 2023「岸辺露伴 ルーヴルへ行く」製作委員会 (c) LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社

The film will open on May 26.

As previously announced, Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) reprises his role as Rohan Kishibe from the live-action series inspired by Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ), Araki's spinoff from his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) is also returning as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor.

©2023「岸辺露伴 ルーヴルへ行く」製作委員会 (c) LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社

Kento Nagao (left in image above) plays Rohan during his younger days. Fumino Kimura (center) plays Nanase, a mysterious black-haired girl that Rohan encountered when he was younger. Masanobu Ando (upper right) plays Ryūnosuke Tatsumi, an art appraiser examining a collection at the Louvre. Minami (lower right) plays Ema Noguchi, a guide who works at the museum and welcomes Rohan.

©2023「岸辺露伴 ルーヴルへ行く」製作委員会 (c) LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社

is returning to direct the film, with scripts once again by anime writer. is also returning to compose the music. is back as character design supervisor, and Sangkeun Han are production coordinators. are producing.

Rohan's actor Takahashi stated during the film's announcement that this film can also be considered the series' "ninth episode." He also revealed that they are currently filming in France, after having finished scenes in Japan alongside the two most recent episodes.

The live-action series' two most recent episodes premiered on December 26 and 27.

The first three episodes debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes.

The manga's 11th story titled "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in April 2022, with its second part premiering that May.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .

© Hirohiko Araki, Shueisha

Rohan, a young mangaka, meets a beautiful mysterious young woman with a dramatic story. Seeing him draw, she tells him of a cursed 200 year old painting using the blackest ink ever known from a 1000 year old tree the painter had brought down without approval from the Emperor who had him executed for doing so. The painting meanwhile had been saved from destruction by a curator of the Louvre. Rohan forgets this story as he becomes famous but ten years later, visiting Paris, he takes the occasion to try and locate the painting. Little does he know how violently powerful the curse of it is until he has the museum unearth it from deep within its archival bowels…

North American graphic novel publisher released the 128-pagefull-color manga in February 2012. NBM describes

Araki originally created the manga for the "Le Louvre invite la bande dessinée" ("Cartoons - The Louvre Invites Comic-Strip Art") exhibition at France's famed Louvre art museum in 2009.



Sources: Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku film's website, Comic Natalie