Technoroid Overmind Anime Delays Episode 8 Due to COVID-19

Technoroid

The official website for— the television anime portion of, and'smultimedia project — announced on Monday that it is delaying the anime's eighth episode by one week due to the effects of COVID-19 on the production. The episode will now air on March 1.

The anime will re-air the first episode on February 22. The staff will announce the broadcast schedule starting from episode 9 at a later date.

The anime premiered on January 4. The anime airs on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka , and streams on many platforms in Japan including ABEMA , DMM TV , Amazon Prime Video , Hulu , d Anime Store , and more. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime was delayed from July 2022 because its production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed in April 2022 due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with COVID-19.

The story of "wretched, beautiful androids" is set on the entertainment tower Babel, the new source of hope for humanity after climate change has submerged the world underwater. Several unique musical units compete to rise to the top of Babel, by moving the hearts of both humans and androids with their performances.

Ka Hee Im (episode director on Aikatsu Stars! , Aikatsu Friends! , Sonny Boy , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is directing the Technoroid Overmind anime at Doga Kobo and Ai Yoshimura (director on Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is supervising. Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi ( number24 ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny ).

Elements Garden (music composer for Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) and RUCCA (theme song lyrics for ID: INVADED , Bloom Into You ) are composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. LAM and Katō's Rai-Rai Public Company, Ltd. created the title and logo, and LOGIC&MAGIC is producing the CG.

The anime's KNoCC group performs the opening theme song "LOVE NO HATE." Both the KNoCC and STAND-ALONE groups perform the "Invisible -one heart-" ending theme song.

The smartphone game in the franchise is titled Technoroid Unison Heart, and it launched in January 2022.

Ageha Saotome launched the manga adaptation on the AlphaPolis service on January 5.