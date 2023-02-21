FuRyu Announces New Action RPG CRYMACHINA for PS5, PS4, Switch

FuRyu to reveal more on March 1

FuRyu announced on Wednesday a new action RPG titled CRYMACHINA for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The company will reveal more information on March 1 at 12:00 p.m. JST (February 28 at 10:00 p.m. EST).

FuRyu opened an official website for the game, and it lists the question "What is human?" in English and Japanese text followed by 14 responses presented in various voices in Japanese and again in English and Japanese text:

Humans are stupid.

Humans should live in a cool way.

Family makes us human.

My big sister is human.

Humans are confidential.

Human means love.

Humans existed.

Humans created something beautiful.

He is a thinking reef.

Humans are, in essence, human.

Humans are… well, I'm miserable, anyway…

Humans never stop struggling.

Humans adored me-ow.

Humans? Who cares?



FuRyu released the Crystar game for PS4 in October 2018. The game got a Switch version in February 2022. Spike Chunsoft released the game in the West for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in August 2019, and for Switch in March 2022.

FuRyu and Three Rings' Trinity Trigger ( Seitō Jinki Trinity Trigger ) fantasy action role-playing game launched in Japan on September 15. XSEED Games will release the game in North America for Switch, PS4, and PS5 in early 2023. Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe.

