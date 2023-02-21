NY Int'l Children's Film Festival Screens N. American Premiere of Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film

Festival screenings run from March 3-5, March 12-13 in NYC

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

The staff of the New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF) announced on Tuesday that it will screen the North American premiere of's

Screenings for the in-person festival will run from March 3, 4, 5 and March 12 and 13 in New York. The festival will take place on March 17-19.

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 13,747,934,360 yen (about US$102 million). The film is the #16 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick , and the #10 highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on April 12. Crunchyroll will handle North American distribution, while Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle distribution in Latin America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe. Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom will release the film in French- and German-speaking Europe.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."

RADWIMPS and Kazuma Jinnouchi 's score for the film is nominated for Best Music in the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize Association awards.

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale, is hosting the international premiere Suzume between February 16 and February 26. The film is screening in the festival's Competition section and will be the first anime feature film in the competition since Spirited Away in 2002. Shinkai, actor Nanoka Hara and producer Genki Kawamura is attending the festival.

Source: Email correspondence