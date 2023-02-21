News
Tetsuya Saruwatari's Ahab Manga Mini-Series Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The March issue of Shueisha's Grand Jump Mucha magazine published the final chapter of Tetsuya Saruwatari's Ahab manga mini-series on Tuesday.
Saruwatari launched the three-issue manga mini-series in Grand Jump Mucha, with a front cover feature (pictured right) in June 2022.
The manga is based on Herman Melville's Moby Dick novel, which tells the story of whaling captain Ahab on his single minded quest to exact revenge on Moby Dick, the whale that robbed him of a leg on an earlier voyage.
Saruwatari was the artist for Masahiko Takajō's Riki-Oh manga, which inspired two original video anime (OAVs) in 1989 and 1990, as well as a 1991 live-action film. His Dog Soldier manga also inspired an OAV. His Kōkō Tekken-den Tough manga ran from 1993 until 2003, and relaunched as Tough from 2003-2012. Viz Media published six volumes in English. The manga inspired the 2004 Shootfighter Tekken OAV. A spinoff titled Tough Guyden: Ryū o Tsugu Otoko launched in Weekly Playboy in 2016 and is ongoing.
Source: Grand Jump Mucha March issue