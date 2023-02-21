Yume Miyamoto Returns to Gundam: Witch from Mercury Anime as Nika for 2nd Half

Miyamoto went on brief hiatus due to poor health in November 2022

The official Twitter account for theanime announced on Tuesday that voice actresswill return in the role of Nika Nanaura in the anime's second part in April, as her physical condition recovers.

Miyamoto's talent agency announced in November 2022 that Miyamoto was going on a brief hiatus due to poor health, but would do some work with restrictions. Voice actress Haruka Shiraishi replaced Miyamoto starting in the show's 10th episode in December.

Miyamoto is best known for her roles as Rikka Takarada in the SSSS.Gridman anime, Mai Ninomiya in the Josee, The Tiger and the Fish anime film, and Maki Kuwana in the Blue Period television anime. Miyamoto was cast as the character Hotaru in the Hikari no Ō fantasy television anime, which premiered on January 14.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. The anime's first part ended with its 12th episode on January 8. The anime's second part will air in April in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS as the first part. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5.

