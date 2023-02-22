Under Ninja TV Anime Reveals Visual, Staff, October Debut

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga unveiled on Wednesday a teaser visual, and it reveals that the series will debut in October. The account also unveiled the staff.

©花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Nobuteru Yuki ( Orange ) is designing the characters. Shōta Kowashi ( Pui Pui Molcar ) is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is producing the music.

Chihiro Ueno is the sub-character designer. Seiji Handa ( Spy×Family ) is handling mecha prop design, and Natsumi Yamada ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is in charge of prop design. Akio Ujiie ( Adachi and Shimamura ) and Reina Iwasaki ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega ) are the chief animation directors. Masami Saito ( The Dawn of the Witch ) is the art director. Yumi Aburaya ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is the color designer. Hideyuki Sakai ( Adachi and Shimamura ) is credited for the 3DCG. Tsuyoshi Shimura ( FUUTO PI ) is the director of photography. Wataru Uchida ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is editing the series. Masafumi Mima ( Bubble ) is the sound director, and Dax Production ( When They Cry - Higurashi ) is in charge of sound production.

©花沢健吾・講談社／アンダーニンジャ製作委員会

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kudo. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Manga publisheris releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in July 2018. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped on January 6.

Hanazawa launched the I am a Hero manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2009, and ended the series in 2017 with 22 volumes. The manga inspired two spinoff manga series. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2016. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America.