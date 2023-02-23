Bandai Namco Announces Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Game

Trailer previews connected version of previous games, new characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during PlayStation 's State of Play stream on Thursday the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which will launch this year. The game will connect the four Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games into one. In addition to 124 characters from previous games, the new game will include new playable ninjas. The game's trailer previews Ashura and Indra.

The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017. The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game shipped for Nintendo Switch in April 2020.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for Switch in April 2018.

Source: State of Play stream