Bandai Namco Opens Its 1st Akihabara Arcade Where Sega Had One

Arcade opens across the street from Akihabara Station on March 1

Bandai Namco Amusement announced on Wednesday that it will open a new arcade named " Namco Akihabara-ten" at the site of the recently closed GiGO (formerly Sega ) Akihabara Arcade #4 on March 1.

Bandai Namco Amusement now operates over 230 arcades throughout Japan (mainly in shopping centers), but the new arcade will be Bandai Namco Amusement 's first arcade in Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in its 68-year history.

The arcade will occupy 1,082.9 square meters (about 11,656 square feet) on the basement and five above-ground floors of the Ichigo Akihabara-Eki-Mae Building, which is across a narrow street from one of the Japan Railways Akihabara Station's main entrances.

The basement floor will contain 46 machines of Mobile Suit Gundam : Extreme Vs. 2 X Boost . The first floor will feature Banpresto prize machine games and an Ichibankuji prize raffle shop. The second floor will contain more prize machine games, with Namco characters and merchandise as prizes. The third floor will contain rhythm games such as Taiko no Tatsujin , as well as a regular event space. The fourth floor will feature capsule toy machines at the "Gashapon Official Bandai Shop." The fifth floor will be a space for Decks Stadium, an official Bandai Card Games shop.

GiGO (formerly Sega ) Akihabara Arcade #4 closed in September 2022. The Sega Akihabara Building 2 arcade in Tokyo closed in August 2020.

Source: PR Times via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.