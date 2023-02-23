Resident Evil Creator Shinji Mikami to Leave Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks founder, studio head to leave in the "coming months"

Image via Tango Gameworks

The Evil Within

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Resident Evil

Bethesda confirmed on Thursday that Tango Gameworks () founder and studio head) will leave the studio in the "coming months."

Mikami founded Tango Gameworks in March 2010. The company released The Evil Within in 2014, The Evil Within 2 in 2017, and Ghostwire: Tokyo in March 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally scheduled to launch in 2021.

Mikami and Tango Gameworks recently launched the rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on January 25.

Sources: Bethesda's Twitter account, TrueAchievements' website (Sean Carey) via Gematsu