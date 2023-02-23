The Caligula Effect: Overdose Game Gets PS5 Version

Announcement trailer streamed for remake

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake game for PlayStation 5 in 2023. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The remake launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.

The game is a remake of FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game that uses Unreal Engine 4, and features enhanced graphics for event scenes, as well as a redesigned battle system and user interface.

The original game shipped in Japan for the PS Vita in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017. The release was digital-only in the West.

FuRyu's The Caligula Effect 2 sequel game launched for Switch and PS4 in October 2021 in North America and Europe. The game features Japanese audio with English text. The game shipped for PS4 and Switch in Japan in June 2021.

The Caligula television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in August 2020.