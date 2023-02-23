Uma Musume Pretty Derby Gets New Spinoff Manga

The official Twitter account of Cygames ' Cycomi manga app and website announced on Wednesday that it will launch a new spinoff manga for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise titled Uma Musume Pretty Derby Uma Musumeshi , on March 1 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively March 2). The tweet teased to "look forward to the girls' delicious dish."

© Cygames, Inc.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

The first 13-episodetelevision anime season premiered in April 2018. streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with thetelevision anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the maintelevision anime premiered in January 2021.streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third season will premiere this year.

The franchise 's Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime will debut on YouTube on April 16 at 9:00 p.m. JST. The net anime is separate from the third television anime season. It will depict T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, and other Uma Musume (Horse Girls) going head-to-head to win Classic competitions.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February 2022.

A new short anime series titled Uma Yuru debuted in October 2022.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game got a release on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.