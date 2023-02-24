I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novels Get TV Anime Starring Rin Kusumi

Series to premiere this year

Kodansha announced on Friday that FUNA 's I Shall Survive Using Potions! ( Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere this year.

© FUNA・講談社／ポーション頼みで生き延びます！製作委員会

J-Novel Club licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

One day, the supervisor in charge of watching over Earth was taking care of a distortion, when they made a mistake that caused Kaoru Nagase to lose her physical body. Not only that, but reincarnating her into a different, less culturally advanced world is the only thing they can offer to do for her. Not one to take this turn of events sitting down, Kaoru makes a demand: the power to create potions at any time she pleases, with whatever effect she wants it to have—and it doesn't stop there either. She asks for a magical Item Box, the ability to understand and speak every language, and the same body she had back when she was a fifteen-year-old girl. Using her newfound powers, Kaoru has to try and make a stable life for herself in a whole new world!

FUNA launched the story on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2015. Kodansha published the first volume with illustration by Sukima in June 2017. The ninth volume will release on March 2.

Hibiki Kokonoe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 2021. J-Novel Club is also releasing the manga in English.

Sukima launched a spinoff manga titled Potion-danomi de Ikinobimasu! Hanano to Lotte no Futari Tabi (I Shall Survive Using Potions! Hanano and Lotte's Journey) on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius online manga section on the Nico Nico Seiga website on January 30.