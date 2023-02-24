Kaworu Watashiya's Monster no Konkatsuya-san Manga Ends With 4th Volume

© Kaworu Watashiya, Futabasha

Amazon is listing the fourth compiled book volume of's(Monster Marriage Matchmaking Service) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on May 11.

The manga's story follows marriage advisor Yuito Nakao who supports the marriage matchmaking of humans, succubi, and vampires.

Watashiya launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in May 2021. Futabasha published the manga's third volume on November 10.

Watashiya launched the Kodomo no Jikan ~ A Child's Time manga series in Comic High! in 2005 after a one-shot version ran in 2004, and she ended the series in 2013. Watashiya published the additional "Houkago" collection of shorts at the same time as the final volume of the manga.

Digital Manga Inc. 's PeCChi imprint launched a Kickstarter campaign to publish the manga in English in 2016, and released the manga digitally following the successful campaign.

The manga inspired a television series in 2007, and it was followed by manga-bundled original anime DVDs and a video anime series.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment had licensed the manga under the name Nymphet , but canceled its plans due to content.

