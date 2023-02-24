Nintendo Confirms it Will Not Exhibit at E3 2023

In-person event to be held from June 13-16

Nintendo

gave statements to multiple gaming press outlets including IGN on Friday confirming that it will not be attending the E3 2023 event.'s statement to IGN explained that "this year's E3 show didn't fit into [its] plans," but added it will "continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

IGN had reported last month that "multiple knowledgeable sources" told the news agency that Microsoft Xbox, Sony , and Nintendo would not participate in E3 2023.

Sony and PlayStation declined to appear at E3 in 2019.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced on September 26 that it will partner with event production company ReedPop to bring back the in-person E3 event on June 13-16. E3 Business Days will take place from June 13-15, and will be reserved for industry personnel. E3 Gamer Days will be on June 15-16, and they will take place in a different hall from the industry area. There will also be partnered digital events and showcases before and during the show, starting on June 11.

The ESA canceled last year's E3 event. There was no in-person or digital component. The ESA held E3 2021 as a "reimagined" virtual event that June, after canceling its in-person event in February 2021. The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event, and did not hold an online event that year.

Source: IGN (Kat Bailey)