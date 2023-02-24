Sailor Moon Ice Show Canceled After 3 Delays

Show was scheduled for June 4-6 with professional figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva

The official website for the Sailor Moon franchise announced on Friday that Prism on Ice , the franchise 's ice show, has been canceled. Following discussions, the staff has decided that due to the situation around the world, it is not ready to prepare the show for the scheduled June 4-6 performance. The show had already been delayed thrice. Despite the cancellation, the website shared illustrations for the performance by Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi .

© Naoko Takeuchi

Refunds will be available from March 10 to June 11. Merchandise for the show will be available online from March 3-9 for ticket holders, March 17-April 20 for Sailor Moon fan club members, and starting on April 28 for the general public.

The ice show was originally slated to run in June 2020, but was delayed by a year to June 2021 due to COVID-19, and was then delayed again to June 2022 due to COVID-19 before its third delay to June 2023. The staff had not given a specific reason for the third delay except to say that while it had been preparing for the opening, it would be "difficult to hold the show under perfect circumstances."

Professional figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva was slated to star in the ice show as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino.

