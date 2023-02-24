Satosumi Takaguchi's Grandma no Yūutsu Manga Gets Live-Action Show, Premieres April 8

A website launched on Wednesday to announce the live-action series adaptation of Satosumi Takaguchi 's Grandma no Yūutsu ( Grandmother's Melancholy ) manga, which will premiere on April 8. Hisako Manda (live-action Maison Ikkoku - Apartment Fantasy ) stars as protagonist Grandma.

The live-action series will premiere in Japan on April 8 on Tokai Television at 11:40 p.m. JST, and is scheduled to run for eight episodes.

Hironobu Okano, Raku Nagao , Yui Amamiya and others are directing the series. Kyōko Moriwaki , Tomoko Akutsu , Erika Toyama, and Tomomi Matoba are writing the script. Yasuyoshi Suzuki is in charge of music.

Takaguchi launched the manga in'smagazine in 2016.will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 16.

The manga's story is about Miki Dōmeki, an old woman with overwhelming presence and beauty, who has been in charge of the closed Dōmeki village for generations. One spring, her son who has been living away brings his wife Yuma and young daughter Ako to the village. Because of his work, he has to leave Yuma and Ako in the village to live with Miki. Ako easily warms to the usually distant Miki and starts calling her "Grandma."

Takaguchi's Hana no Asuka-gumi! manga ran in Kadokawa 's Asukawa magazine from 1985 to 1995. The manga was adapted into an OAV titled Hana no Asuka-gumi! Shin Kabukichō Story in 1987, and a spinoff OAV titled Hana no Asuka-gumi! 2: Lonely Cats Battle Royale released in 1990.

Takaguchi also created the Shout Out Loud! manga in 1996, Thirsty for Love manga in 2001, and Can't Win With You! manga in 2003, which were all published in English.

