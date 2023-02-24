Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Highlights Zangief, Lily, Cammy

Sony revealed a new gameplay trailer for CAPCOM 's Street Fighter 6 fighting game during its latest State of Play livestream on Thursday. The video highlights Zangief, Lily, and Cammy.

The game will launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature will have commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature will have subtitles available in 13 languages, and will feature the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

New to the game's fighting mechanics is the Drive system, which features a resource gauge that players can use to perform five different techniques: a super armor move, a parry, EX (enhanced) special moves, a forward-moving rush attack, and a low damage reversal. The game will also include a classic control scheme, as well as a "modern" control scheme that makes specials easier to input.

Aside from previous fighting game modes — such as local and online versus, arcade mode, and training mode — the game will also have a single player "World Tour" mode, and a "Battle Hub" that will provide "players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact." It will also include an optional versus mode called "Extreme Battle" that includes interactable items, stage elements, and different objectives.