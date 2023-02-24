The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! Manga Ends With 6th Volume

© Hirukuma, Kazuhiko Morita, Kadokawa

The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real!

Murazukuri Game no NPC ga Shōjin no Ningen toshika Omoenai

is listing the sixth compiled book volume of Kazuhiko Morita's manga adaptation of authorand illustrator Namako'slight novel series as the final volume. The volume will ship on April 10.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the manga and the original light novels, and it describes the story:

Yoshio is 30 years old, with no job and a shut-in lifestyle. His mundane days and nights are suddenly interrupted when he receives a copy of “The Village of Fate,” an experimental game with graphics like nothing he's ever seen before. In the game, he takes on the role of a guardian deity who watches over the people of a new village...but he finds that the game characters are so intelligent, reactive, and human that he starts wondering if they could be real people somehow. Through his connection to their strangely vivid lives, Yoshio begins to discover the brightness that had been missing from his own existence.

Morita launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in November 2019. Kadokawa released the manga's fifth volume on October 7. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's third volume in May 2022.

Hirukuma began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in December 2020. Kadokawa released the first print volume of the story in October 2019 with illustrations by Namako. Kadokawa published the third volume in November 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume in April 2022.

Source: Kadokawa



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.