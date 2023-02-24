UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Game Revealed for Release in 2023

Game to release for PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

French video game developer and publisher Microids formally announced on Thursday that Endroad is developing the UFO Robot Grendizer : The Feast of the Wolves action game. Microids will release the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in the fourth quarter of this year.

The game will feature English, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, and English audio, and text in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

Microids describes the game:

After Planet Fleed is destroyed by the Empire of Vega, Daisuke takes refuge on our planet. Taken in and adopted by Genzo Umon, he lives at the Shirakaba Farm. While Vega's invasion of Earth is imminent, Daisuke will defend the planet Earth with the help of Grendizer, the titanic robot hidden deep inside Genzo Umon's observatory. With the help of Kôji Kabuto, the prince of Planet Fleed will constantly repel Vegas' attacks and fight his terrible robots, the Monstronefs, which were sent to destroy him. Play as Umon Daisuke and his colossal robot while fighting in epic battles with multiple gameplays: Piloting the Spazer (flying module where Grendizer is housed), vertical shoot-them-up in the Kôji Kabuto's TFO, and 3rd person action/combat by controlling Grendizer. Use his iconic and devastating attacks to destroy the terrifying Monstronefs and save the earth. Find yourself in Umon Daisuke's shoes and meet many essential characters during dialog sequences in the iconic environments of the series, which was so diligently reproduced in accordance with the designs of the original series. And finally, earn experience points while completing missions to achieve new abilities and upgrade your powers.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will include an alternate cover, a SteelBook case, a keychain, a poster, and a lenticular. The game's Collector Edition will feature the same content as the Deluxe Edition as well as a figurine, hardcover artbook, three lithographs, a pin, a bonus mission, a Grendizer alternative skin, and other content.

UFO Robo Grendizer was the third installment of Go Nagai 's Mazinger giant robot franchise (after Mazinger Z and Great Mazinger ). The original Grendizer anime and manga launched in 1975, and the anime was later imported to the United States as part of Jim Terry 's Force Five project. The anime and manga would also inspire three anime films.

In France, the anime was titled Goldorak when it premiered in 1978. The series helped to boost the impact and popularity of anime in the country.

Nagai announced in August that the Mazinger franchise was launching a new UFO Robo Grendizer project with original creator Go Nagai serving as the executive producer. The staff are slated to reveal the details for the project later this year.

Source: Microids' website and Twitter account