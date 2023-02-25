GKIDS to Release 10 Years WIth Hayao Miyazaki Documentary

4-part documentary 1st aired in Japan in 2019

GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it will release the 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki documentary in North America.

GKIDS has acquired the North American rights to 10 YEARS WITH HAYAO MIYAZAKI.



Step behind the scenes with Miyazaki himself in this 4-part documentary series from Kaku Arakawa, who also directed NEVER-ENDING MAN: HAYAO MIYAZAKI.



Anime Limited released the four-part documentary in the United Kingdom in April 2022. NHK described the documentary:

An exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the genius of Japan's foremost living film director, Hayao Miyazaki -- creator of some of the world's most iconic and enduring anime feature films. Miyazaki allowed a single documentary filmmaker to shadow him at work, as he dreamed up characters and plot lines for what would become his 2008 blockbuster, " Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea ." Miyazaki explores the limits of his physical ability and imagination to conjure up memorable protagonists.

Kaku Arakawa ( Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki ) directed the documentary. NHK aired the documentary from February to May 2019, and NHK World streamed the documentary in April 2020.