Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Fighting Game Reveals Anila as Playable Character

Cygames and Arc System Works announced the new playable character Anila on Saturday for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , their new fighting game for the Granblue Fantasy franchise. Aoi Yūki voices the character. The game's next trailer will stream on March 4.

The game will release this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam . The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.