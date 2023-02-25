×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 13-19

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wild Hearts debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: February 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games February 10 36,958 104,154
2 PS5 Wild Hearts EA February 17 26,905 26,905
3 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 23,593 4,860,103
4 NSw Tales of Symphonia Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment February 17 21,860 21,860
5 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 12,958 3,889,142
6 NSw Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Square Enix February 16 11,565 11,565
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,227 5,163,206
8 PS4 Tales of Symphonia Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment February 17 7,503 7,503
9 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,573 3,046,881
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 5,773 1,007,103
11 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 5,772 286,767
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,857 5,126,484
13 NSw Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo January 20 4,494 197,681
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,243 1,179,334
15 XSX Forza Horizon 5 Microsoft Japan November 9, 2021 3,943 6,445
16 PS4 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Square Enix February 16 3,610 3,610
17 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 3,348 2,627,027
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,028 2,138,196
19 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,967 7,432,677
20 NSw Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Marvelous January 26 2,948 57,909

Source: Famitsu

