News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 13-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wild Hearts debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: February 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|February 10
|36,958
|104,154
|2
|PS5
|Wild Hearts
|EA
|February 17
|26,905
|26,905
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|23,593
|4,860,103
|4
|NSw
|Tales of Symphonia Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 17
|21,860
|21,860
|5
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|12,958
|3,889,142
|6
|NSw
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
|Square Enix
|February 16
|11,565
|11,565
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,227
|5,163,206
|8
|PS4
|Tales of Symphonia Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 17
|7,503
|7,503
|9
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,573
|3,046,881
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|5,773
|1,007,103
|11
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|5,772
|286,767
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,857
|5,126,484
|13
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Engage
|Nintendo
|January 20
|4,494
|197,681
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,243
|1,179,334
|15
|XSX
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft Japan
|November 9, 2021
|3,943
|6,445
|16
|PS4
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
|Square Enix
|February 16
|3,610
|3,610
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|3,348
|2,627,027
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,028
|2,138,196
|19
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,967
|7,432,677
|20
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Marvelous
|January 26
|2,948
|57,909
Source: Famitsu