Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 13-19

Ragna Crimson Volume 7 is basically like listening to an eight-minute long guitar solo in a song without verses or a chorus.

― This is one of the hardest volume reviews I have had to write in my time with Ragna Crimson. It's not that the chapters themselves are challenging to talk about. It's not even that I didn't enjoy what was on offer here – far from it! But there was a lingering sense after I fi...