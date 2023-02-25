Netflix Lowers Prices for Streaming Plans in 100+ Countries, Territories

Prices reduced in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa; but not in N. America, Western Europe

© Netflix

Variety

Entertainment news sourcereported on Friday thatis lowering its streaming plan prices in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Netflix confirmed for example that the Basic plan dropped from ₱369 (about US$6.70) to ₱249 (about US$4.50) per month in the Philippines and the Standard plan dropped from ₱459 (about US$8.35) to ₱399 (about US$7.30) per month.

Variety stated Netflix will not be lowering prices in North America or Western Europe. The streaming service had implemented a price increase in subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada in early 2022.

While Netflix did not reveal the entire list of countries, research firm Ampere Analysis has reported the following list of countries affected: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, British Indian Ocean Territory, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Christmas Island, Comoros, Congo - Brazzaville, Congo - Kinshasa, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kenya, Kiribati, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, the Philippines, Pitcairn Islands, Romania, Rwanda, Samoa, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, St. Barthélemy, St. Helena, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Swaziland, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Wallis & Futuna, Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Netflix launched its new password-sharing policy in test markets Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru on February 5. The company then extended its new password-sharing policy to Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal earlier this month.

Netflix announced in January that its “paid sharing” subscription options will be available “more broadly” in the first quarter of 2023. The company crossed 230.75 million global paid subscribers, gaining 7.66 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2022. The company also appointed Greg Peters as co-CEO after co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings stepped down from his post.

Netflix 's new advertisement-supported "Basic with Ads" subscription tier launched on November 3 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and Australia.

Source: Variety (Todd Spangler)