Skip and Loafer Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer ( Skip to Loafer ) manga posted the anime's second promotional video and second key visual on Saturday. The video revealed the anime's theme song artists and April 4 premiere

Keina Suda performs the opening theme song "Mellow," and Rikako Aida performs the ending theme song "Hanauta to Mawari Michi" (Humming and Detour).

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 4 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on AT-X , Hokuriku Asahi Broadcasting , BS Asahi , and Kansai Telecasting Corporation .

©高松美咲・講談社／「スキップとローファー」製作委員会

The anime's cast includes:

Kotomi Deai ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) is directing the anime and overseeing the series scripts at P.A. Works . Manami Umeshita ( Stella Women's Academy , High School Division Class C3 ) is designing the characters and serving as animation director. Takatsugu Wakabayashi ( Dragonar Academy ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the story:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

Takamatsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Monday. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's sixth volume in November 2022.

The manga ranked #7 in manga for male readers in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was nominated in the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was also nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.