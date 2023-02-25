Superman vs. Meshi, Batman: Justice Buster, Joker: One Operation Joker Manga Launch in English

All 3 titles to launch on DC Universe Infinite platform this year

ReedPop's Popverse website reported on Thursday that the DC will release three superhero manga in English. The manga will release first exclusively on the Universe Infinite platform, and DC will release the manga in print starting later this year.

© Satoshi Miyagawa, Keisuke Gotou, DC Comics, Kodansha

Joker: One Operation Joker

Title:Creator(s):Release window: 2023Synopsis:is the Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?!

After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Joker: One Operation Joker is written by Satoshi Miyagawa ( Uchū Senkan Tiramisu ) with art by Keisuke Gotou .



© Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi, DC Comics, Kodansha

Batman: Justice Buster

Title:Creator(s):(story),(art)Release window: 2023Synopsis: In, Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive.

As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham.



© Satoshi Miyagawa, Kai Kitago, DC Comics, Kodansha

Satoshi Miyagawa

Superman vs. Meshi

Title:Creator(s):(story),(art)Release window: 2023Synopsis: It's hungry work being Superman! That's why every day for lunch in, Superman makes a quick stop over in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor-belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. He'll even share a meal with the other members of the Justice League from time to time in the hopes of showing them an incredible culinary experience.

Source: Popverse (Graeme McMillan)