Zee Café Airs Guin Saga Anime in India
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Zee Café began airing The Guin Saga television anime series based on Kaoru Kurimoto's fantasy novel series in India on Friday.
The 24-episode anime debuted in Japan in 2009, and is based on the late Kaoru Kurimoto's epic fantasy novel series. In this heroic adventure story, a strange leopard-headed warrior named Guin protects the twin royal heirs from the marauding Mongauli Army.
Atsushi Wakabayashi (Garo: Crimson Moon, Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files animation director) directed the anime at Satelight and Aniplex. Nobuo Uematsu (Final Fantasy games, Blue Dragon) scored the anime's soundtrack.
Vertical published the first few volumes of The Guin Saga novel series as well as the entire three-volume The Guin Saga Manga: The Seven Magi manga adaptation by Kazuaki Yanagisawa in English. Kurimoto received a special award from The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of Japan after passing away in May 2009.
Source: Zee Café