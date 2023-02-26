Kin-iro Mosaic's Yui Hara Launches Witch Bloom Under the Full Moon Manga

Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine revealed on Twitter on Sunday that Yui Hara launched a new manga on the same day titled Majo wa Mangetsu ni Saku ( Witch Bloom Under the Full Moon ) on Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz website. The second chapter will debut on March 12.

The "love and magic fantasy" manga centers on Kōichi Hotaka, a second-year junior high school student. One day he meets the mysterious Shima, who is the "Witch of Alstromeria," who chooses Kōichi to be her "contractor."

Hara launched Kin-iro Mosaic in Manga Time Kirara Max in April 2010, and the series ended in March 2020. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume shipped in Japan in April 2020. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Hara's Kin-iro Mosaic Best wishes manga spinoff launched in May 2020 and ended in March 2021. The manga's one volume shipped in March 2021. Yen Press will release the manga in English.

The first anime series based on the manga aired in 2013, and the second series, Hello!! KINMOZA , premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first series on home video in 2014, and released the sequel in October 2016. The Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days anime special episode opened in theaters in Japan in November 2016.

The Kinmoza the Movie - Thank You!! film opened in Japan in August 2020.