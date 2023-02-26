Masashi Ueda's Kobo-chan Manga Resumes on March 1

Long-running 4-panel comedy manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to author's health

Yomiuri Shimbun

Kobo-chan

Thenewspaper announced on Sunday that's long-runningmanga will resume on March 1.

The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to Ueda's health issues. The announcement on Sunday revealed that Ueda was diagnosed with prostate cancer and received treatment during the hiatus.

Kobo-chan has been running in Yomiuri Shimbun since April 1982. The four-panel family comedy manga centers on the titular Kobo Tabata, a child living with his younger sister, both parents, and both grandparents, with three generations of a family living under one roof.

Houbunsha published the manga's 52nd compiled book volume in July 2022. Kodansha published some Kobo-chan manga volumes in bilingual editions under the title Kobo, the Li'l Rascal .

The manga inspired a television anime that aired from 1992 to 1994.

Ueda's Furiten-kun manga also inspired a film and OVA , while his Kariage-kun manga inspired a television anime. He is also currently serializing Shin Furiten-kun (New Furiten-kun) in Takeshobo 's Manga Life .

