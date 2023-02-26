Natsume Ono Ends Bokura ga Koi wo Shita no wa Manga in March

Romance manga about 4 retirement-age men launched in June 2021

The April issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday thatwill end the(Us Falling in Love Is) manga in the magazine's May issue on March 25.

Ono launched the manga in Kiss in June 2021. Kodansha published the third volume on November 11.

The manga tells the story of four men of retirement age who live a country life deep in the mountains. One day, a mysterious woman appears in the town, and each of the men are gradually charmed by her.

Since she made her debut in 2003 with La Quinta Camera - 5 Banme no Heya , Ono's works have included House of Five Leaves , Ristorante Paradiso , Gente - Ristorante no Hitobito , Tesoro , and Not Simple . Viz Media is publishing all of these titles in North America. Yen Press is releasing ACCA 13-Ku Kansatsu-Ka . Kodansha Comics also published Ono's Danza manga in English.

Ristorante Paradiso , House of Five Leaves , and ACCA 13 have all inspired late-night television anime series. Ono's Futagashira manga inspired a live-action drama in 2015.

Ono launched the The Gamesters manga in March 2022.