Oni: Thunder Gods Tale Animated Series Wins 2 Annie Awards

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the winners of its 50th Annual Annie Awards on Saturday.

California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series received awards for Best TV/Media – Limited Series and Best Production Design - TV/Media.

The show also received nominations for Best Character Animation - TV/Media, Best Character Design - TV/Media, and Best Music - TV/Media. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse won the Best Character Animation - TV/Media award, Love Death + Robots' episode "Jibaro" won Best Character Design - TV/Media, and The Cuphead Show won Best Music - TV/Media.

Oni: Thunder God's Tale and Tatsunoko Production 's Exception anime were both nominated for Best Direction - TV/Media, but The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse won the award.

Studio Trigger 's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime was nominated for Best Storyboarding - TV/Media, but Love Death + Robots' "The Very Pulse of the Machine" episode won the award.

Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH received nominations in the Best Indie Feature and Best Writing - Feature categories. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On won both awards

The Simpsons was also nominated in the Best TV/Media - Mature category for its Treehouse of Horror XXXIII episode, which featured a parody of Death Note by South Korean animation studio DR Movie . However, the Bob's Burgers episode "Some Like it Bot Part I" won the award.

Guillermo del Toro 's Pinocchio won five awards, including Best Direction - Feature and Best Feature.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

No anime won awards in 2022, 2021, or 2020. The 2020 awards presented late director Satoshi Kon with the prestigious Winsor McCay Award.

