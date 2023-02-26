Sanrio Reveals Anime Series for Bosanimal Character Line

Anime premieres in April

Sanrio announced on Monday that it is producing an anime series based on its Bosanimal character line. The anime will premiere within Fuji TV 's "Nonstop" programming block in April.

© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. ぼさにまる製作委員会

The character line's name is a play on the Japanese word "bosa bosa," which means both dishevelled hair, and to while away the time. The characters are animals who live the way they are. The anime will focus on the everyday life of bunny Sakura, the cat Cathy, and the hamster Ran. Sanrio debuted the character line in 2021.

Isamu Ueno ( PRECARIOUS WOMAN EXECUTIVE MISS BLACK GENERAL , I'm From Japan , Mrs. Warabi ) is directing the anime at maroyaka and soket, in collaboration with ODDJOB Inc.. Hiromu Kumamoto , Aya Satsuki , and Chihiro Amano are penning the scripts.

Source: Comic Natalie