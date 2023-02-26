Tokyo Mew Mew New Anime's 2nd Season Reveals April 4 Premiere in Teaser Promo Video

New visual also revealed

The official website for Tokyo Mew Mew New , the all-new anime of Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi 's Tokyo Mew Mew manga , revealed on Sunday that the anime's second season will premiere on April 4 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The website is also streaming a teaser promotional video for the series and also revealed a new visual. The below video previews Smewthie's opening theme song "Megamorphose."

© 征海美亜・吉田玲子・講談社／「東京ミュウミュウにゅ～」製作委員会

The first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.

The anime follows Ichigo Momomiya, a girl who transforms into Mew Ichigo (Strawberry) with the power of the Iriomote leopard cat to save Earth from parasitic Chimera Anima aliens.

The five main cast members formed a unit named Smewthie, and their first single digitally launched in March 2021.

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Crepuscolo , Cannon Busters ) is returning to direct the second season at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Bungaku Shōjo , Neo Angelique Abyss ) is also returning to oversee the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , No. 6 ) is again designing the characters, and Toshiki Kameyama is again directing the sound.

The anime marks the 20th anniversary of the manga, as well as the 65th anniversary of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine, which originally serialized it. Staff announced the anime in April 2020.

Yoshida and the late Ikumi serialized their original Tokyo Mew Mew magical girl manga from 2000 to 2003 (with Kodansha credited for the franchise's original concept), and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011.

The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003.