World Dai Star TV Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Staff, April 9 Premiere

The official website for the World Dai Star "theatrical girls" multimedia project debuted a new promotional video and key visual for the project's television anime on Sunday. The video announces more of the anime's main staff members and April 9 premiere. The website also posted the first promotional video for the project's game and the official World Dai Star : Encore! title for the project's manga..

© Sirius/Project WDS

The newly announced staff members include:

As previously announced, manga creator Takahiro drafted the story, and VTuber designer Mika Pikazo drafted the character designs. Yū Kinome ( Idoly Pride ) is directing the anime at Lerche , and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , A Couple of Cuckoos , Idoly Pride episodes) is in charge of the series scripts. Majiro ( 22/7 , Macross Delta , Kabukibu! ) designed the characters for animation.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 9 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on BS11 , TV Aichi , Hokkaido TV , MBS , and Shizuoka Broadcasting System .

The project's World Dai Star : Yume no Stellarium ( World Dai Star : Dream Stellarium) game will launch this summer.

©Sirius/Project WDS

Nanafuji will launch the World Dai Star : Encore! manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive+ manga website on April 2.

©Sirius/Project WDS

©Sirius/Project WDS

The story is set in a world after Dai Star stage performers exploded in worldwide popularity in the 20th century. 16-year-old Kokona Ōtori follows her dream of becoming a World Dai Star by auditioning for the Sirius theatrical troupe.

The cast members include::

©Sirius/Project WDS

The game includes three more cast members:

Mariko Toribe as Koyomi Senju (Gingaza troupe) ©Sirius/Project WDS Miho Okasaki as Iroha Senju (Gekidan Denki troupe) ©Sirius/Project WDS as Koyomi Senju (Gingaza troupe) Kana Aoi as Hatsumi Renjakuno (Eden troupe) ©Sirius/Project WDS

Previously, Takahiro and strelka launched the Hinowa ga CRUSH! ( HINOWA ga YUKU! ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2017, and ended the series in June 2022.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The 15-volume manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and ended with its 10th volume.

Takahiro and Yōhei Takemura launched the Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th volume on January 4. The manga is inspiring a television anime.

Pikazo is best known for designing the Virtual YouTubers Kaguya Luna and Hakos Baelz, as well as Fate/Grand Order's Sei Shounagon. Pikazo also designed the protagonists in Nintendo 's Fire Emblem Engage game.

