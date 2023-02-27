1st Episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Anime Screens in Philippine Theaters on March 11, 18

Episode screens at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen

announced last Thursday that it will hold a fan screening of the upcoming ) television anime at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM North EDSA in the Philippines on March 11 and 18. The screening will also include episodes 10 and 11 of

The anime will premiere in Japan in April with a one-hour special, but will have theatrical screenings in over 95 countries, starting in Japan on February 3. The screening sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Odex screened the film in various Southeast Asian territories, including Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar. bilibili is streaming the film in Southeast Asia.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021.