Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 27-March 4

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Super Hungama, Hungama TV air Pokemon Movie: Soul Dew Ka Raaz: Latias And Latios, Pokemon: Mayajaal Ka Ustaad films

Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.

The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week: 

Monday, February 27

Title Japanese Title TV Channel Time
Pokemon Movie: Soul Dew Ka Raaz: Latias And Latios Pocket Monsters: Mizu no Miyako no Mamori Gami - Latias to Latios Super Hungama 4:30 p.m. IST
Pokemon: Mayajaal Ka Ustaad Pocket Monster Diamond & Pearl: Genei no Hasha Zoroark Hungama TV 9:30 p.m. IST

Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app

