Anime Films Airing on Indian TV: February 27-March 4
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Super Hungama, Hungama TV air Pokemon Movie: Soul Dew Ka Raaz: Latias And Latios, Pokemon: Mayajaal Ka Ustaad films
Editor's note: The titles and air times on this page will be updated as television channels make new announcements and update their schedules throughout the week.
The third-party TV guide listings app "What's On India: TV Guide App" is currently listing that the following anime films will be airing in India this week:
Monday, February 27
|Title
|Japanese Title
|TV Channel
|Time
|Pokemon Movie: Soul Dew Ka Raaz: Latias And Latios
|Pocket Monsters: Mizu no Miyako no Mamori Gami - Latias to Latios
|Super Hungama
|4:30 p.m. IST
|Pokemon: Mayajaal Ka Ustaad
|Pocket Monster Diamond & Pearl: Genei no Hasha Zoroark
|Hungama TV
|9:30 p.m. IST
Source: "What's On India: TV Guide App" app