Muse India Streams My Next Life as a Villainess, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime

Both seasons of My Next Life as a Villainess stream on channel

©2021 山口悟・一迅社／はめふらＸ製作委員会・MBS

The Muse Indiachannel began streaming, the second season of the television anime ofand's) light novels, on February 19. The channel also began streaming the anime based on'slight novel series on February 14.

The first My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime premiered in April 2020. Muse India began streaming the season on February 7. The second season premiered on July 2021 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS . The My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie will premiere this year.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生」製作委員会 ©理不尽な孫の手/MFブックス/「無職転生Ⅱ」製作委員会

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

The first part of the first anime season of premiered in January 2021, and the second part premiered in October 2021.

Netflix is streaming all 24 episodes of the anime season in India.

Manabu Okamoto ( Gamers! ) directed the season at Studio Bind . EGG FIRM was also credited for production. Kazutaka Sugiyama (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX ) designed the characters.

The show's second season premiered in October 2021, and the third season will premiere this year.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the light novel series and Yuka Fujikawa 's manga adaptation. The company has also licensed Shōko Iwami 's Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious ( Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu ) spinoff manga.

