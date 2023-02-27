Shinnosuke Kanazawa's Ottoman Manga Gets English Release

Manga also gets Thai, Korean, Italian releases

© Shinnosuke Kanazawa, Shueisha

Manga creatorrevealed on his Twitter account last Friday that hismanga will have an English, Thai, Korean, and Italian release. Kanazawa did not provide details for these releases.

The manga centers on Sōya Gomi, a designer in a confectionery snack company, who used to dream of being a manga creator. While he is constantly troubled by his work, he finds his only solace and healing from his wife Yūka. One day, Sōya becomes involved in an accident, and when he comes to, he finds himself parasitically bound to an alien being, giving him superhuman abilities. When he finds out that another alien being is after Yūka, he creates his alter ego Otto-man, a superhero who will do anything to protect his wife, and the rest of the world.

Kanazawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in August 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in November 2022.