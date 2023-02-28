26th Detective Conan Anime Film's Trailer Reveals, Previews Theme Song

The official website for Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise , revealed on Wednesday a trailer, and it reveals and previews the theme song "Utsukushii Hire" (Beautiful Fin) by rock band SPITZ .

The film will open in Japan on April 14.

The film's story takes place on the Hachijō-jima island south of central Tokyo. Many engineers from around the world gather to witness the launch of a new system that connects all law enforcement camera systems around the world and enables facial recognition worldwide. Conan also heads there with an invitation from Sonoko. He receives a message from Subaru Okiya, who says that a Europol agent has been murdered in Germany by the Black Organization's Gin. Perturbed, Conan tours the new facility, just in time for the Black Organization to kidnap a female engineer, seeking a piece of important data in her USB drive.

Ikki Sawamura will play Yо̄suke Makino, director of Interpol's Pacific Buoy facility. Over 20 characters will appear in the film.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is writing the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) is composing the music.

Meitantei Conan Haibara Ai Monogatari: Kurogane no Mystery Train ( Detective Conan Ai Habara's Story ~Jet-Black Mystery Train~), a new compilation film, opened in Japan on January 6. The compilation film recompiles the anime's four-episode "Jet-Black Mystery Train" arc (episodes 701-704), while also including key scenes centering on the character Ai Haibara from other parts of the television anime's run, as well as new footage connecting the film to Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine at the end of the film.