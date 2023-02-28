Azuki Licenses Hamachi Yamada's Crescent Moon Marching Manga

Marching band manga debuts in English on March 16

Image courtesy of Azuki

Crescent Moon Marching

Mikazuki March

Azuki

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service announced on Tuesday that it will release Hamachi Yamada's) manga in English worldwide. The first two chapters will debut on the service on March 16.posted a preview of the manga on Tuesday.

Azuki describes the manga's story:

To escape the stress of city life, high school, and her overbearing mother, Mizuki runs away from home to spend spring break with her aunt. But her future is looming and she still has no idea what she's interested in… until she crosses paths with Akira, a high school trumpet player who introduces her to the world of marching band! Music, movement, and the passions of youth collide in a breathtaking coming-of-age tale for fans of Sound! Euphonium and Whisper of the Heart !

Yamada launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in Japan in January 2022.

Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki 's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release