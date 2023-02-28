News
Crunchyroll Games Launches Street Fighter: Duel Smartphone RPG
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll Games announced that it and CAPCOM have launched the Street Fighter: Duel role-playing game for iOS and Android devices on Tuesday in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and select countries in Europe. Crunchyroll Games streamed a gameplay trailer:
The RPG features over 40 characters, including Ryu, Akuma, Chun-Li, and Cammy. Players can build a team of three fighters to engage in real-time combat. The game features online play and unlockable character skins.
TOPJOY, Tencent Games, and CAPCOM originally released the mobile game in China in November 2020.
CAPCOM's Street Fighter 6 fighting game will launch on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise. The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game launched in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam). The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that launched in February 2020. The release includes all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition, including characters and costumes. CAPCOM released the game's final DLC character Luke in November 2021.
Sources: Press release