GKIDS Screens 10 Studio Ghibli Films in U.S. in March-November

GKIDS announced on Tuesday that it and Fathom Events will screen 10 Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki films in the United States during its Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 event from March to November. Tickets are now on sale on the festival's website.

The event will start with the 35th anniversary screening of My Neighbor Totoro from March 25 to 29.

The event will then screen for the first time in North America the filmed performances of Spirited Away : Live on Stage , the stage play adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Spirited Away anime film in April.

Actresses Kanna Hashimoto ( Gintama , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Kingdom ) and Mone Kamishiraishi ( your name. , live-action Chihayafuru ) both starred as Chihiro. Hashimoto's performance will screen on April 23, and Kamishiraishi's performance will screen on April 27. The stage play will screen in Japanese with English subtitles.

Ponyo will have its 15th anniversary screening on May 7, 8, and 10. Kiki's Delivery Service will screen on June 11, 12, and 14. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind will screen on July 9 and July 11. Castle in the Sky will screen on July 10 and July 12. Princess Mononoke will screen from August 5 to 9. Porco Rosso will screen on August 20 and August 22. The Wind Rises will have its 10th anniversary screening on August 21 and August 23. Howl's Moving Castle will screen from September 23 to 27. Spirited Away will screen from October 28 to November 1.

All screenings will have both subtitled and English dubbed versions. The screenings will also include exclusive selections from the 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki documentary series.

Source: Press release