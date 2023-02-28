Live-Action Kimi ni Todoke Show Posts English-Subtitled Trailer, More Cast

Trailer reveals theme song "Ai no Uta" by Takaya Kawasaki

Netflix and TV Tokyo unveiled a new English-subtitled trailer, new cast members, the theme song, and a new visual for the live-action series adaptation of Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals and previews the series' theme song "Ai no Uta" (Love Song) by Takaya Kawasaki.

© 椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

The new cast members include:

Jin Suzuki as Kento Miura, Sawako's classmate



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Atsuhiro Inukai as Toru Sanada, Ryū's older brother



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Kanon as Ume Kurumizawa, the prettiest girl in class



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Kōsuke Suzuki as Soichi "Joe" Jonouchi, Sawako and Kazahaya's classmate



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Junpei Yasui as Genji Sanada, Ryū and Toru's father and a ramen shop manager



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Erika Mabuchi as Tokieda Kazehaya, Shōta's mother



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Tetta Sugimoto as Shōichirō Kazehaya, Shōta's father



©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Sara Minami (Ride or Die, The Good Father) and Ōji Suzuka ( The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye , live-action Horimiya , Hoshizora no Mukō no Kuni) star as Sawako Kuronuma and Shōta Kazahaya, respectively.

©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

©椎名軽穂／集英社・「君に届け」テレビ東京

Other previously announced cast members include:

The show is a joint production of TV Tokyo and Netflix . Takehiko Shinjō (live-action Your Lie in April , I Give My First Love to You , Beyond the Memories) and Takeo Kikuchi (live-action Tokyo Alice , Hello, Goodbye, Taisō Shiyō yo) are directing. Hayato Miyamoto is writing the scripts. The series will debut worldwide on Netflix on March 30.

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazahaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen ~Unmei no Hito~ ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

NIS America released both seasons of the television anime adaptation on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010.

Source: Comic Natalie