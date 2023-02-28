Manga Market Reaches Record 677 Billion Yen in Japan in 2022

Manga market's growth slowed to 0.2%, compared to 10.3% growth in 2021

The All Japan Magazine and Book Publisher's and Editor's Association (AJPEA) revealed on Friday its report on the Japanese manga industry in Japan in 2022. The manga market grew 0.2% year-on-year in 2022, with the market value amounting to 677.0 billion yen (about US$4.96 billion), compared to 675.9 billion yen (about US$5.9 billion) in 2021. The number marks five consecutive years of growth, though significantly slowed from last year's 10.3% growth

Sales of printed compiled manga book volumes shrunk by 16.0% year-on-year, now amounting to 175.4 billion yen (about US$1.28 billion), while the manga magazine market also shrunk by 3.8%, now amounting to 53.7 billion yen (about US$393 million). The print numbers combined amount to 229.1 billion yen (about US$1.67 billion yen).

The digital manga market value increased 8.9% year-on-year, now amounting to 447.9 billion yen (about US$3.27 billion), with digital manga now amounting to about 66.2% of the total manga market (the market value includes manga subscription services, but does not include web advertising revenue).

AJPEA had revealed its report on the overall publishing industry in Japan in 2022 last month. The publishing market as a whole declined 2.6% in 2022 to a total market value of 1.6305 trillion yen (about US$12.59 billion).

The digital market rose 7.5% to 501.3 billion yen (about US$3.87 billion), and the print market decreased 6.5% to 1.1292 trillion yen (about US$8.72 billion). Digital publications currently take up 30.7% of the market share. Digital comics sales make up 89.3% of the digital publishing market. Digital comics sales have also more than quintupled since 2014.

The overall publishing market saw increases in 2019 through 2021, before this decrease in 2022.

Sources: Hon.jp (鷹野凌), The Mainichi